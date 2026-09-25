Satish Salian gives CBI pen drive claiming Disha Salian murder
India
Big update in the Disha Salian case: her father, Satish Salian, has given the CBI a pen drive with an eyewitness statement claiming she was murdered, not a suicide like earlier reports said.
The drive also has video footage.
CBI registers gang rape murder conspiracy
The CBI has officially taken the pen drive and is investigating further. After Satish's statement, the CBI's Delhi unit registered a case for gang rape, murder, and conspiracy.
This all follows a Bombay High Court order for a fresh look at Disha's 2020 death, so now investigators will review the new evidence before deciding next steps.