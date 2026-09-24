Satish Salian sends ₹500cr defamation notice to Aaditya Thackeray
India
Disha Salian's father has sent a ₹500-crore defamation notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, as calls for a fresh look into Disha's 2020 death grow louder.
Thackeray has firmly denied knowing Disha or having any link to the case, but Satish Salian's lawyer says this denial might change how they approach things in court.
Salian team cites witnesses, tower data
Satish Salian's legal team plans to bring forward eyewitness accounts and mobile tower data to back up their claims about Thackeray's alleged presence at the location.
They say several witnesses can place him at the location, and they're also submitting the video containing these specifics as evidence.
Meanwhile, the CBI is still on the case.