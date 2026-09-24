Satish Salian sends ₹500cr defamation notice to Aaditya Thackeray

Disha Salian's father has sent a ₹500-crore defamation notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, as calls for a fresh look into Disha's 2020 death grow louder.

Thackeray has firmly denied knowing Disha or having any link to the case, but Satish Salian's lawyer says this denial might change how they approach things in court.