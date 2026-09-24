Satya Niketan boys' PG building collapsed killing 7, 6 arrested
India
Six people have been arrested after a boys' paying guest building in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University, collapsed on September 6.
The tragedy claimed seven lives, including five students, while the building was under repair.
Police say those arrested ignored basic safety rules, which led to the disaster.
Owner's family added unauthorized load
Investigators found that the building owner's family made unauthorized changes and added extra load without expert advice. Property managers were also held responsible.
The case goes to the Delhi High Court on September 25, 2026.