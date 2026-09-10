Satya Niketan building collapse kills 7, hostel daze under inspection

In Moti Bagh II and near south Moti Bagh, Hostel Daze buildings had only one exit or cramped corridors, with some residents worried about being locked inside at night.

Even after the collapse, tenants were asked to leave and some sites removed Hostel Daze signs.

Staff confirmed the company was running these places; operator Sudhanshu Lovneesh has been arrested while his partner Shubham Tyagi is on the run.

Despite all this, two hazardous properties are still occupied.