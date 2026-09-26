Saudagar Singh arrested in connection with Sidhu's Pharwahi house shooting
India
There was a shooting at Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu's house in Pharwahi village earlier this month.
While Sidhu was away in Australia, three masked men fired six shots at his home with his family inside.
Police have now arrested Saudagar Singh, who is the father of Shaganpreet Singh, a former associate of the late singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Police say attack linked to extortion
Police say the attack was part of a larger extortion plot linked to organized crime, with gang members and overseas handlers involved.
An audio clip from a gangster claimed responsibility and called out Sidhu for using Moosewala's name.
So far, seven people, including the main shooters, have been arrested, and investigators are looking into more criminal activities connected to this group.