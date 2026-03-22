SC: Adoptive mothers entitled to maternity leave under new rules
Big update from the Supreme Court!
As of March 17, 2026, adoptive mothers covered by the Social Security Code (i.e., eligible working women) are entitled to 12 weeks of paid maternity leave, regardless of the adopted child's age.
This comes after lawyer Hamsaanandini Nanduri challenged rules that gave her less time off just because her kids were over a certain age.
The court agreed that the old rule didn't make sense and wasn't fair.
Judges call for paternity leave too
The judges said bonding with your child is important at any age, and adoption deserves the same respect as any other path to parenthood.
They also pointed out that labor laws should support families, not create hurdles.
Plus, they called on lawmakers to bring in paternity leave too, so both parents can be there for their new child.
It's a win for equality and a step toward removing the age-based barrier to maternity benefits for adoptive parents covered by the law.