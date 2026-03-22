SC: Adoptive mothers entitled to maternity leave under new rules

Judges call for paternity leave too

The judges said bonding with your child is important at any age, and adoption deserves the same respect as any other path to parenthood.

They also pointed out that labor laws should support families, not create hurdles.

Plus, they called on lawmakers to bring in paternity leave too, so both parents can be there for their new child.

It's a win for equality and a step toward removing the age-based barrier to maternity benefits for adoptive parents covered by the law.