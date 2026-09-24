SC asks Karnataka to explain Cauvery shortfall for Tamil Nadu
The Supreme Court has asked Karnataka to explain why it can't give more Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu, which says it's not getting enough for its crops.
Karnataka points to a tough drought as the reason, and now the court gave Karnataka a week to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on October 12.
The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is also being called in to check the facts.
Karnataka releases 6,000 cusecs per CWMA
Even with drought conditions, Karnataka is currently releasing 6,000 cusecs of water daily as ordered by CWMA.
Tamil Nadu's side says there's still a big shortfall, about 20 TMC, which is hurting farmers.
Meanwhile, the CWMA and CWRC had earlier suggested an even higher flow of 12,000 cusecs, showing just how tricky this river-sharing issue remains between the two states.