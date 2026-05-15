SC asks UP to produce Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy India May 15, 2026

The Supreme Court has asked Uttar Pradesh to bring two men, Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy, before it on May 18, after their arrest in connection with the April 13 industrial workers' protest in Noida.

The protest saw around 40,000 to 45,000 workers and laborers gather across more than 80 locations in Gautam Buddh Nagar, causing major disruption.