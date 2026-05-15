SC asks UP to produce Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy
India
The Supreme Court has asked Uttar Pradesh to bring two men, Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy, before it on May 18, after their arrest in connection with the April 13 industrial workers' protest in Noida.
The protest saw around 40,000 to 45,000 workers and laborers gather across more than 80 locations in Gautam Buddh Nagar, causing major disruption.
Police target Verma, Choudhary under NSA
Police say Anand played a key role in the unrest.
Journalist Satyam Verma and activist Akriti Choudhary were also targeted under the National Security Act, with police claiming Verma got over 1 crore rupees from foreign sources.
Anand's brother says Aditya was tortured in custody, a claim police deny, insisting they followed all legal steps.