SC blasts advocate facing criminal contempt notice from Jharkhand HC

The Supreme Court has slammed advocate Mahesh Tiwari for challenging a criminal contempt notice issued by the Jharkhand High Court. The incident dates back to October 16, 2025, when Tiwari had a verbal spat with Justice Rajesh Kumar in court. During the argument, Tiwari told Justice Kumar not to "cross the limit." The exchange was widely circulated on social media.

Courtroom criticism SC Chief Justice criticizes Tiwari's actions Justice Surya Kant slammed Tiwari for seeking SC intervention against the HC's contempt proceedings. "He just wants an order from the Supreme Court to show 'kya bigaad liya mera' (you could not do anything against me)," Justice Kant said. However, the bench asked the high court to take a sympathetic view if Tiwari apologizes.

Legal proceedings Contempt notice issued after courtroom incident The contempt notice was issued by a five-judge bench of the Jharkhand High Court, headed by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan. The notice was issued after Tiwari's heated argument with Justice Kumar while seeking relief for his client, a widow whose electricity line was disconnected over dues of ₹1.30 lakh. The matter was resolved when Tiwari agreed to have his client deposit ₹50,000.

