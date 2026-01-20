SC clears Bihar man in SC/ST Act case—here's why it matters
India
The Supreme Court has dropped all charges against Keshaw Mahto from Bihar, saying there was no proof he insulted anyone based on caste.
The judges pointed out that neither the police report nor the chargesheet showed any intent to humiliate someone because of their caste.
What actually counts as a caste-based offense?
Under Section 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST Act, it only counts if someone publicly abuses a person using their caste name with the aim to humiliate.
Just mentioning someone's caste or general arguments don't meet this bar.
How did Mahto's case play out?
Mahto was at the scene but wasn't shown to have taken part in any crime.
The Patna High Court first refused to drop his case, but the Supreme Court has now ended all proceedings against him.