SC collegium recommends Sanjay Kumar Agrawal as Rajasthan Chief Justice

Big change at Rajasthan High Court: The Supreme Court collegium is recommending Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal's transfer from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan, where he has been recommended as the next Chief Justice.

This shake-up comes after serious allegations, like corruption and favoritism, were raised against Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma by another Supreme Court judge, Sandeep Mehta.

With Sharma retiring soon and protests from lawyers demanding he be divested of his administrative charge, the court needed a fresh start.