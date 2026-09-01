SC collegium recommends Sanjay Kumar Agrawal as Rajasthan Chief Justice
Big change at Rajasthan High Court: The Supreme Court collegium is recommending Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal's transfer from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan, where he has been recommended as the next Chief Justice.
This shake-up comes after serious allegations, like corruption and favoritism, were raised against Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma by another Supreme Court judge, Sandeep Mehta.
With Sharma retiring soon and protests from lawyers demanding he be divested of his administrative charge, the court needed a fresh start.
Agrawal to be acting Chief Justice
Justice Agrawal's transfer is meant to restore stability and trust at the Rajasthan High Court. He will step in as Acting Chief Justice while his appointment gets finalized.
Agrawal has a solid track record: he was elevated as an additional judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court in September 2013 and became a permanent judge in March 2016.
The hope is that his experience will help calm things down after weeks of controversy and protests over Sharma's continuance as acting chief justice and his administrative charge.