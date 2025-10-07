SC directs states, UTs to frame rules for pedestrian safety  

The Supreme Court has ordered states and Union Territories to formulate rules within six months relating to the safety of pedestrians on roads and footpaths, including the wearing of helmets, wrong lane driving, and the use of unauthorized hooters. The rules will regulate the movement of non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians in public spaces and national highways. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan issued the directions under Sections 138(1A) and 210D of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Regulation focus Court emphasizes need for pedestrian, non-motorized vehicle regulation "We direct all states and UTs to formulate rules under Section 138(1A) of the Motor Vehicles Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for the purpose of regulating activities and access of non-mechanical propelled vehicles and pedestrians to public places and national highways," said the bench. The court also directed the formulation of rules for road design, construction, and maintenance standards under Section 210D.

Petition details Directions issued on petition by Coimbatore-based surgeon The directions were issued on a petition filed by Coimbatore-based surgeon S Rajaseekaran. The petition highlighted the alarming rate of road accidents in India and sought coordinated measures to prevent them. It called for proactive efforts from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, urging collaboration with states to enhance road safety.