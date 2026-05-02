SC grants bail to Smt Kumari after ₹10,000 cash destroyed
India
The Supreme Court just granted bail to Smt Kumari, a government officer who was sentenced for taking a ₹10,000 bribe.
Her conviction came after the Patna High Court overturned her earlier acquittal, but the situation became messy when it turned out rats had destroyed the seized cash that was supposed to be key evidence.
Supreme Court questions evidence handling
Even though the money was gone, the High Court still convicted Kumari based on other clues.
The Supreme Court was not fully convinced by how the missing evidence was handled and wants a closer look as the case moves forward.
This highlights how important it is to properly preserve evidence, especially in corruption cases, something that could impact future trials too.