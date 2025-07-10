Next Article
SC greenlights Bihar voter list revision
The Supreme Court has given the go-ahead for Bihar's big voter list update, even though several groups have challenged its timing and fairness.
The process started on June 25, and now the Election Commission has until July 21 to respond before the next hearing on July 28.
Political row over update
This revision has stirred up political debate—Congress claims it's happening under government pressure, while others say it's unconstitutional.
Still, the Supreme Court hasn't paused the update. Instead, it suggested using Aadhaar, voter ID, or ration cards to make sure everyone's verified fairly.
The court says protecting voting rights is what matters most here.