SC: If suicide pact survives, 1 can still be charged

Judges upheld lower court's decision

The judges explained that abetment isn't just about physical actions—it also covers emotional support or encouragement in a suicide pact.

Medical reports confirmed Prathyusha died from poison, not strangulation.

Reddy's five-year sentence was reduced to two years by a lower court, and now the Supreme Court has upheld that decision.

He's been told to surrender within four weeks to serve his remaining time.