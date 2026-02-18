SC: If suicide pact survives, 1 can still be charged
The Supreme Court has decided that if someone survives a suicide pact, they can still be held responsible for helping the other person die.
This comes after Gudipalli Siddhartha Reddy survived a 2002 suicide pact with actress Prathyusha, who died from poisoning.
Murder and rape charges against Reddy were dropped due to lack of evidence.
Judges upheld lower court's decision
The judges explained that abetment isn't just about physical actions—it also covers emotional support or encouragement in a suicide pact.
Medical reports confirmed Prathyusha died from poison, not strangulation.
Reddy's five-year sentence was reduced to two years by a lower court, and now the Supreme Court has upheld that decision.
He's been told to surrender within four weeks to serve his remaining time.