SC stays proceedings against Mahmudabad in sindoor case
The Supreme Court has paused legal proceedings against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, who was arrested in May 2025 over social media posts about Operation Sindoor.
The court's order on August 25, 2025 means the trial court can't move forward with the chargesheet filed by Haryana's Special Investigation Team just days earlier.
Mahmudabad's arrest sparked outrage
Mahmudabad faced serious accusations—like sedition, public mischief, and promoting enmity—after two FIRs were filed in Sonipat based on complaints from a women's commission chairperson and a village sarpanch.
His arrest sparked strong reactions from academics and politicians.
The Supreme Court has already quashed one FIR, questioned whether the sedition charge even holds up under current law, and granted him interim bail.
For now, further hearings are expected as the investigation continues.