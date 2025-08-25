SC stays proceedings against Mahmudabad in sindoor case

Mahmudabad's arrest sparked outrage

Mahmudabad faced serious accusations—like sedition, public mischief, and promoting enmity—after two FIRs were filed in Sonipat based on complaints from a women's commission chairperson and a village sarpanch.

His arrest sparked strong reactions from academics and politicians.

The Supreme Court has already quashed one FIR, questioned whether the sedition charge even holds up under current law, and granted him interim bail.

For now, further hearings are expected as the investigation continues.