Scorching heat unpredictable rain and water shortages hit India's tomatoes
India
Tomatoes are getting hit hard in India this year, thanks to scorching heat, unpredictable rain, and water shortages.
These tough conditions mess with how tomatoes flower and grow, especially when temperatures go above 35 degrees Celsius.
All this means you might see fewer tomatoes at the market and pay a lot more for them.
ICAR: Mizoram tomato yields fall 70%
Heavy rains aren't helping either; they bring more plant diseases and make harvesting tricky.
ICAR reports that Mizoram saw tomato yields fall by around 70% under heavy rainfall and periodic temperature conditions during the pre-kharif and kharif seasons.
Studies also show that rising temperatures are changing how (and when) tomatoes are grown in regions.