Secunderabad Army storage break-in steals 4 AK-203s, INSAS rifle, pistols
India
Four AK-203 rifles, an INSAS rifle, and several pistols were swiped from an Army storage facility in Secunderabad Cantonment, Hyderabad.
The break-in was spotted on August 31 when Army staff found the locks busted.
Police and Army officials are now teaming up to investigate what happened.
Army AK-203s replace 1990s INSAS rifles
The AK-203s aren't just any guns: they're part of the Army's big upgrade plan to replace older INSAS rifles from the 1990s.
These new rifles are meant for both frontline and peacetime units, like the 20 Madras Regiment.
Fun fact: The AK-203 is a joint India-Russia project designed for modern combat needs, showing how seriously the Army takes its tech game.