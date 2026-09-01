Security agencies probe pigeon with Pakistani number ring in J&K
India
A pigeon with a ring showing a Pakistani mobile number was spotted in Chhan Khatriyan village, Jammu and Kashmir.
Locals handed it over to the police, and now security agencies are looking into whether this is another case of cross-border communication, something that's happened here before.
Hiranagar sector linked to infiltration attempts
The Hiranagar sector, where the bird was found, is known for infiltration attempts thanks to its thick vegetation and proximity to the border.
Investigators are checking if the pigeon was used for spying or smuggling.
As a senior officer put it, "The bird has been taken into custody. All agencies have been informed. We are investigating all angles," since this area has seen a similar incident in 2020.