Masked driver rams Delhi Assembly gate, places bouquet and flees
What's the story
A car rammed through the main gate of the Delhi Assembly before entering the complex, sparking alarm among security personnel. The car was reportedly carrying a UP registration number. After entering the premises, the driver wearing a mask proceeded toward the Speaker's office and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before fleeing, an official told HT.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Delhi Assembly premises
#WATCH | Visuals from Delhi Assembly premises after a car tried to enter the premises forcefully, breaching the security barriers.— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2026
More details are awaited. https://t.co/4DiWFGhXKm pic.twitter.com/c5KfDS6luA
Driver
Delhi Police have begun a thorough investigation
A Delhi Secretariat official said the driver also threw ink at the Speaker's car. Delhi Police have launched a thorough investigation, relying on CCTV footage and other available information to locate the vehicle and identify the driver. According to India Today sources, officials are also reviewing entry points and questioning Assembly staff who were present. CRPF personnel were deployed at that gate.
Witness
It was a white car
Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness said, "I saw a white car. It hit the gate and entered the Delhi Assembly. The car was being driven inside for around 5 minutes. After a security personnel ran toward the car, he...came outside the Assembly..." "It was a white Ciaz car. It came directly, broke the gate, and sped away," another eyewitness told India Today TV.