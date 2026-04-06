Masked driver rams Delhi Assembly gate, places bouquet and flees 

#WATCH | Visuals from Delhi Assembly premises after a car tried to enter the premises forcefully, breaching the security barriers. More details are awaited. https://t.co/4DiWFGhXKm pic.twitter.com/c5KfDS6luA

Driver

Delhi Police have begun a thorough investigation

A Delhi Secretariat official said the driver also threw ink at the Speaker's car. Delhi Police have launched a thorough investigation, relying on CCTV footage and other available information to locate the vehicle and identify the driver. According to India Today sources, officials are also reviewing entry points and questioning Assembly staff who were present. CRPF personnel were deployed at that gate.