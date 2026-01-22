Security ramped up at Bhojshala for Basant Panchami-Friday overlap India Jan 22, 2026

On January 23, both Hindu and Muslim communities will be allowed to worship at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar—Hindus from sunrise to sunset, and Muslims from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

This rare overlap, cleared by the Supreme Court, comes with concerns about possible tensions since both groups have long claimed rights to the site.