Security ramped up at Bhojshala for Basant Panchami-Friday overlap
On January 23, both Hindu and Muslim communities will be allowed to worship at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar—Hindus from sunrise to sunset, and Muslims from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
This rare overlap, cleared by the Supreme Court, comes with concerns about possible tensions since both groups have long claimed rights to the site.
Why does it matter?
To keep things peaceful, authorities are going all out with security—over 6,000 police (including nearly a thousand women personnel), extra forces like the RAF and CRPF, drones, CCTV cameras, and even a no-fly zone.
With up to 50,000 visitors expected and a history of past clashes here, the Supreme Court has called for mutual respect so everyone can worship safely.