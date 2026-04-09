Sev-khamani at Ahmedabad's Rajpura gathering sickens nearly 100 people
India
A religious gathering in Rajpura village, Ahmedabad, took a bad turn when almost 100 people fell sick after eating sev-khamani on Wednesday night.
Many experienced vomiting and diarrhea, and 96 needed hospital care, according to Dr. Chintan Desai, the district epidemic medical officer.
Rajpura: 38 hospitalized, over 200 treated
By Thursday morning, 38 people were still in the hospital while others had been treated and sent home.
Health officials also gave preventive treatment to over 200 villagers as a safety measure.
Teams are now testing food and water samples to figure out what went wrong, with police and food safety authorities informed.