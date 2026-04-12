Seven Nashik BPO employees arrested over rape and harassment
Seven employees from a Nashik BPO were arrested after police went undercover for 40 days to investigate reports of rape, sexual harassment, and hurting religious sentiments at the workplace.
The arrests followed eight FIRs registered between March 26 and April 3.
An HR manager is also under investigation for allegedly failing to act on an email flagging the offenses.
Nashik BPO probed for POSH compliance
The BPO, which has about 150 staff, is now being checked for whether it actually follows India's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.
Even though they have an Internal Complaints Committee, no formal complaints had been filed before, raising concerns about how safe or approachable the system really is.
The company says it's cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues.