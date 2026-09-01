Seven year old girl dies after taking chloroquine in Andhra Pradesh
India
A heartbreaking incident in Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram district saw a seven-year-old girl lose her life and 52 villagers, mostly children, rush to hospitals after taking antimalarial tablets.
Health workers handed out chloroquine pills on Tuesday to help stop malaria.
Officials say hospitalized patients now stable
Out of the 71 people who received the tablets, 52 ended up needing medical attention.
Officials say everyone hospitalized is now stable and being watched closely.
Project Officer Subham Nokwal shared that authorities are keeping a close eye on recovery efforts, while District Collector K Dinesh Kumar confirmed that all patients are out of danger.