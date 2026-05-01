Seven year old girl killed by school bus in Dankaur
India
A heartbreaking accident in Greater Noida's Dankaur saw a seven-year-old girl lose her life after being hit by her own school bus.
She was crossing in front of the bus right after getting dropped off, but with no helper on board, the driver sped up and hit her, then left the scene with other children still inside.
Case filed against driver, bus seized
Police have filed a case against the driver for rash driving and negligence, based on what other children witnessed.
The bus was later seized after the driver fled.
The tragedy has sparked serious questions about why there was no adult supervision on the bus, highlighting how important it is for schools to keep student safety as a top priority.