Severe drought in 124 taluks pushes Karnataka onion prices ₹50-70/kg
India
Onion prices in Karnataka have shot up, thanks to a severe drought that damaged onion crops across 124 taluks.
Wholesale onions are going for ₹50 to ₹55 per kg, while retail prices have hit ₹65 to ₹70 per kg, ouch for anyone who loves cooking with them.
These high prices aren't expected to drop until fresh kharif crops arrive.
Supply chains keep Karnataka onions expensive
The drought meant less land could be used for growing onions this season, and even schemes like Kanda Express haven't helped much.
B. Ravi Shankar from the Onion Merchants's Association points out that complicated supply chains from Maharashtra are making things even pricier.
For now, it looks like expensive onions are here to stay until new harvests come in.