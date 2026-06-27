Sewage contaminates water again in Defence Colony, New Delhi
India
Defense Colony in New Delhi is dealing with a nasty water crisis, with Blocks C and D getting muddy, smelly, even black, sewage-mixed water for three days straight.
Around 50 to 60 households are affected, and this is not the first time: similar issues popped up in Gulmohar Park and Hauz Khas recently.
Residents forced to buy drinking water
Residents have had to buy drinking water since their complaints to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) have not been resolved.
An anonymous official says old pipes and low pressure are letting sewage leak into the supply, especially when people use booster pumps.
While inspections and fixes have been promised, locals like Maj. (ret.) Ranjit Singh say they are still worried.
"We are afraid that it may lead to a public health crisis."