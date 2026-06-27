Sewage contaminates water again in Defence Colony, New Delhi

Residents forced to buy drinking water

Residents have had to buy drinking water since their complaints to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) have not been resolved.

An anonymous official says old pipes and low pressure are letting sewage leak into the supply, especially when people use booster pumps.

While inspections and fixes have been promised, locals like Maj. (ret.) Ranjit Singh say they are still worried.

"We are afraid that it may lead to a public health crisis."