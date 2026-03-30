Shabreen Parveen tops Bihar Class 10 at 98.4% NEET-bound
India
Shabreen Parveen, daughter of a tire shop owner, just topped the Bihar Class 10 board exams with a stellar 98.4% (492 out of 500 marks).
She says her brother's support and YouTube tutorials made all the difference.
Next up, she's aiming for NEET to chase her dream of becoming a doctor.
Nearly 82% pass Bihar board exams
This year, more than 1.5 million students took the Bihar board exams, about half girls and half boys.
More than 1.2 million passed, pushing the overall pass rate to nearly 82%.
The exams ran smoothly across almost 1,700 centers in February.
Most students landed in either first- or second-division, showing some solid performances all around.