Shagun Parihar condemns dumper transport of special police officers' bodies

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar has called out officials for sending the bodies of two fallen special police officers, Rashpal Singh and Bobby Chand, back to their native village in a dumper truck without coffins.

The video on social media shows Parihar breaking down while criticizing senior police officials over the handling of the bodies.

Parihar said the way the bodies were transported was an insult to the officers and joined others at their last rites to pay respects.