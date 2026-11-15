Shagun Parihar condemns dumper transport of special police officers' bodies
BJP MLA Shagun Parihar has called out officials for sending the bodies of two fallen special police officers, Rashpal Singh and Bobby Chand, back to their native village in a dumper truck without coffins.
The video on social media shows Parihar breaking down while criticizing senior police officials over the handling of the bodies.
Parihar said the way the bodies were transported was an insult to the officers and joined others at their last rites to pay respects.
Rashpal Singh and Bobby Chand killed
Singh and Chand disappeared after gunfire was heard in Kishtwar's Deharna forest on Wednesday.
Their bodies were found the next day with gunshot wounds and missing service weapons.
Both were part of a special operations group heading to relieve an army unit when they were attacked.
Security forces are now searching for those responsible.