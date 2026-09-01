Shakti Sharma becomes 1st woman nonmedical IAF Air Vice Marshal
Big news from the Indian Air Force: Shakti Sharma just became the first woman nonmedical officer in the Indian Defence Services to reach the rank of Air Vice Marshal (or equivalent).
Her promotion, announced on September 1, 2026, highlights over three decades of distinguished service.
She is now leading as assistant chief of the air staff (education) at Air Headquarters.
Shakti Sharma launched IAF academic partnerships
Commissioned in 1994, Sharma has shaped IAF training and academic partnerships, like launching Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University.
She was also the first woman officer from the Tri-Services to command a Sainik School.
Now, she assumed the appointment of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) and will oversee responsibilities related to education within the IAF, helping open doors for more women in senior roles.