Sheetal Verma urges Uttar Pradesh to self-enumerate online November 16
Heads up, Uttar Pradesh! Starting November 16, you can fill out your own census details online at se.census.gov.in.
No need to wait for someone to show up at your door. You have until November 30 to get it done.
Sheetal Verma, who is leading the census effort, is urging everyone to take part so the data is accurate.
Door-to-door census begins December 1
If you self-enumerate, you will get a unique ID and finish your census early.
But even if you skip the online step, census teams will visit every household between December 1 and January 4 to collect information, including a detailed survey on personal status, education, economic status, and caste.
In Lucknow, some prep has been tricky due to staff training issues.
Verma promises all your information stays confidential under the Census Act.