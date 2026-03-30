Shilpi Kumari allegedly killed boyfriend's grandfather and 5-year-old in Motihari

Kumari forced video confession from Anshika

The investigation took a twist after the child's death. According to police, Kumari made five-year-old Anshika record a video confession before killing her, hoping to frame another woman.

Investigators used scientific methods and key evidence, including a video clip of Anshika's coerced statement and a mobile phone recovered during the probe, to solve the case.

Motihari SP described the case as 'extremely complex' and said the probe team would be rewarded. Legal proceedings against Kumari are ongoing.