Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads kharif review amid El Nino risk India Jun 03, 2026

With the monsoon running late and El Nino on the horizon, the central government is stepping up for the upcoming kharif crop season.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led a review in New Delhi, checking on water supplies, seed stocks, and how ready states are.

The focus is on keeping an eye on rain-fed areas and having backup plans, like switching up crops, so farmers aren't caught off guard.