Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads kharif review amid El Nino risk
With the monsoon running late and El Nino on the horizon, the central government is stepping up for the upcoming kharif crop season.
On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led a review in New Delhi, checking on water supplies, seed stocks, and how ready states are.
The focus is on keeping an eye on rain-fed areas and having backup plans, like switching up crops, so farmers aren't caught off guard.
IMD forecasts monsoon at 90% normal
The IMD says this year's monsoon could be weaker than usual (just 90% of normal rainfall), which isn't great news for key crops like rice, pulses, and oilseeds.
With a 90% chance of El Nino bringing more global weather chaos (think droughts and weird rain), the government's pushing moisture-saving tips, pest control help, and regular farmer updates to keep food supplies steady.