Shot but unstoppable: How Army dog Tyson won Kishtwar battle

Operation details

Tyson led troops through dense forests to locate hideout

Tyson, a sniffer dog with the 2 Para Special Forces, was instrumental in confirming the presence of terrorists in the Passerkut area of Chatroo belt. He led troops through dense forests to locate the suspected hideout. Despite being shot, he stayed with his handlers and helped establish contact with militants, according to News18 Hindi. His efforts were key to neutralizing Saifullah and two other terrorists during the encounter.