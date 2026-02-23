Shot but unstoppable: How Army dog Tyson won Kishtwar battle
What's the story
An Army dog named Tyson was shot in the leg during a counter-terrorism operation in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Despite his injury, Tyson's bravery led security forces to the hideout of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists. The operation, dubbed "Operation Trashi-I," resulted in the elimination of three militants, including a senior JeM commander identified as Saifullah.
Operation details
Tyson led troops through dense forests to locate hideout
Tyson, a sniffer dog with the 2 Para Special Forces, was instrumental in confirming the presence of terrorists in the Passerkut area of Chatroo belt. He led troops through dense forests to locate the suspected hideout. Despite being shot, he stayed with his handlers and helped establish contact with militants, according to News18 Hindi. His efforts were key to neutralizing Saifullah and two other terrorists during the encounter.
Aftermath
Tyson airlifted to hospital, currently stable
After the encounter, Tyson was airlifted to an Army hospital in Udhampur for treatment. He is currently stable and recovering from his injuries. The operation was a major success in curbing militant activity in the Doda-Kishtwar region, with weapons and ammunition recovered from the site. The Indian Army has praised Tyson's courage as a vital element in this successful mission against terrorism.