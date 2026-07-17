Shravani Kudale ranks 5th, tops NEET-UG females with 710
India
Shravani Kudale, 18, from Baramati, Maharashtra, just scored 710 out of 720 in the NEET-UG exam, making her the top female candidate and fifth overall in India.
The exam was held again after a paper leak earlier this year, but Shravani turned the challenge into an opportunity.
Shravani Kudale credits meditation, family support
Shravani spent two years preparing with around six hours of self-study daily after spending nearly seven hours at her local coaching center.
She credits meditation, family support (her parents are school teachers), and focusing on understanding concepts instead of rote memorization for keeping her calm and motivated.
Inspired by her sister studying BAMS, Shravani now hopes to pursue MBBS at AIIMS Delhi, marking a big milestone in her academic journey.