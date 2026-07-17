Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust expects seer after resignations
India
Big changes are coming to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: an influential seer from Ayodhya is expected to join at the July 22 meeting.
The Trust needs fresh faces after two members resigned over a donation controversy and another passed away last year.
RSS VHP plan trust appointments
To give Ayodhya more of a voice, RSS and VHP are planning to add one permanent seer and two invited members, with background checks in progress.
The Trust will also pick its first-ever CEO soon, as a special committee works out the details.
All these decisions will be finalized at the upcoming meeting.