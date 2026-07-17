Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to appoint 1st CEO for transparency
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to appoint its first CEO, and retired bureaucrats are leading the pack.
This new role was created to boost financial transparency after donation misuse claims.
Applications wrap up on July 18, and a panel of experts (including retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lt. Gen. Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware) will review candidates before the Trust makes its final pick.
Applicants must be practicing Hindus 50-70
Applicants need to be actively practicing Hindus aged 50 to 70 with at least 20 years of managerial experience in a large public organization, institution, government department, or company and a bachelor's degree.
The CEO will handle temple operations, finances, and pilgrim facilities for a three-year term (with possible extension).
The Trust runs independently under Supreme Court orders (no government interference here) and has been at the center of India's religious and political conversations.