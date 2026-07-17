Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to appoint 1st CEO for transparency

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to appoint its first CEO, and retired bureaucrats are leading the pack.

This new role was created to boost financial transparency after donation misuse claims.

Applications wrap up on July 18, and a panel of experts (including retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lt. Gen. Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware) will review candidates before the Trust makes its final pick.