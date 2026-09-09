Shruti Upadhyay reportedly dies after ruptured appendix at LNIPE Assam
A third-year student, Shruti Upadhyay, from Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Assam, reportedly died after suffering abdominal pain that was later found to be a ruptured appendix.
She was given medication on campus but only sent to the hospital when her condition got worse. Sadly, she didn't make it.
Her later death has left students shaken.
LNIPE students protest, demand impartial probe
Shruti's passing has led to strong protests at LNIPE, with students blaming poor medical facilities and the lack of a permanent doctor for the delayed treatment.
They're demanding a proper investigation into what happened, and pushing for real improvements so students can get timely care in the future.
Students are now seeking an impartial investigation into the treatment provided to Shruti.