Siddhivinayak Temple gears up for massive New Year crowd
Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple is expecting up to 4 lakh visitors on January 1, 2026, so they're opening extra early at 3:15am.
Darshan hours will run until noon, pause briefly for rituals, then pick back up from 12:30pm until closing at 11:30pm with brief evening pauses for aarti between 7:00-7:10pm and 7:30-8:00 pm—so there's plenty of time if you want to start your year with blessings.
What's new for devotees this year?
To keep things smooth and safe, special pujas are on hold for the day so everyone gets uninterrupted darshan.
There'll be separate lines for women, seniors, differently-abled folks, parents with infants, and pregnant women.
Free tea and milk will be handed out, with medical help on standby just in case.
Getting there should be easier too—a free feeder bus runs from Dadar station, plus free footwear storage and live temple activities on LED screens.
Don't forget to grab laddoos or prasad at the counters before you leave!