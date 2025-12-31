Too drunk? Karnataka plans rescue drops on New Year's eve 

The Karnataka government has announced special measures for New Year's Eve celebrations, including a facility to drop "heavily drunk" people home. Home Minister G Parameshwara revealed the plan on Wednesday, saying 15 resting places have been set up where intoxicated individuals can wait until they sober up. The initiative is aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing misuse of the situation, especially concerning women's safety.

Safety measures Bengaluru Police to manage drop facility The home minister said that the drop facility will be managed by the Bengaluru Police on New Year's Eve. He stressed that not everyone would be dropped home, but only those who are heavily intoxicated and unable to walk. Parameshwara also highlighted that public drunkenness is a common problem in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi and Mangaluru.

Monitoring measures Bars and pubs under government scrutiny Parameshwara said he has instructed bars and pubs to ensure safety measures are in place. The state government is also keeping a close watch on arrangements to prevent mishaps in crowded areas. He added that while such activities don't occur in some districts, they do happen in cities like Bengaluru, where large crowds gather for celebrations.

Security directives Karnataka government issues directives for police The home minister also spoke about drink-and-drive cases and the possibility of miscreants during celebrations. He said the government has directed police to wear body cameras and stay connected to the command center. Parameshwara added that "there will be cases registered for drink-and-drive in the same manner." The Karnataka government has identified 160 spots where such activities are likely to occur.