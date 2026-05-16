Sikar teacher reports 135-question NEET UG 2026 leak affecting 22L
India
A teacher from Sikar has uncovered a major leak in the NEET UG 2026 exam, which would affect over 22 lakh students and their families.
Along with a colleague, they found that 135 questions from a "guess paper" matched the real exam and quickly reported it to the NTA, MHA, and CBI.
Teacher and senior identify Gurgaon leak
The leak is believed to have started in Gurgaon and was identified and reported by the Sikar teacher and his senior.
The teacher noticed the match after discussing questions with their landlord on exam day.
Worried about backlash, they chose to file an official complaint rather than go public right away.
Even knowing some students might have been disappointed, the teacher said staying honest mattered most to them.