Sikkim becomes 1st Indian state with fully paperless judiciary
India
Big news from Sikkim: it's officially the first Indian state where the entire judicial system has gone paperless.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant announced the milestone at a Gangtok event, highlighting how technology can make justice easier to access, even in remote corners.
Judges say paperless courts reduce delays
Judges and officials say ditching paperwork speeds up cases and helps avoid delays from lost documents, making things smoother for everyone.
Chief Minister PS Tamang said it is a huge step for Sikkim, especially as the state celebrates 51 years, showing how tradition and modern technology can work hand in hand for better justice.