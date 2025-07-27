Singapore schools should have Telugu as 2nd language: Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has suggested that Singapore schools add Telugu as a second language.
He shared this idea while meeting about 2,000 Telugu community members at One World International School's Digital Campus.
The event also launched a global CXO Club to connect CEOs of Telugu origin.
Naidu's proposal to support NRIs
Naidu's proposal is part of his push to support the 30 lakh-strong Non-Resident Telugu community and attract investments back home.
Currently, Singapore recognizes Tamil officially and offers Hindi and Punjabi in schools—so adding Telugu would be a big step for the diaspora there.
During his visit, Naidu also announced a Global Export-Import cell to boost entrepreneurship among Telugus worldwide and discussed ways to improve living standards through public-private partnerships.