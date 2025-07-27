Singapore schools should have Telugu as 2nd language: Naidu

Naidu's proposal to support NRIs

Naidu's proposal is part of his push to support the 30 lakh-strong Non-Resident Telugu community and attract investments back home.

Currently, Singapore recognizes Tamil officially and offers Hindi and Punjabi in schools—so adding Telugu would be a big step for the diaspora there.

During his visit, Naidu also announced a Global Export-Import cell to boost entrepreneurship among Telugus worldwide and discussed ways to improve living standards through public-private partnerships.