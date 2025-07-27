Next Article
Hyderabad woman arrested in Dubai for drug trafficking
Ameena Begum, 24, from Hyderabad, was arrested at Dubai Airport on May 18 after customs officials found drugs in her luggage.
She had flown to Dubai for a job set up by a local travel agent, but things took a turn when authorities discovered drugs in her bag.
Ameena's family seeks diplomatic support
Ameena's mother has reached out to India's Minister of External Affairs, saying her daughter had no idea about the drugs and was just asked to deliver the bag to someone she'd never met.
With Ameena now under UAE's strict anti-narcotics law, her family is hoping for diplomatic support as her case moves forward.