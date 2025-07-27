Next Article
Injured people, kids: Angry mob beats up langur in Jharkhand
In Bokaro, Jharkhand, a langur injured more than 20 people—including some schoolkids—over the past two weeks.
After several failed attempts to catch it, a forest department team finally managed to capture the animal.
But before they could take it away for treatment, some angry locals allegedly attacked the langur with sticks.
'Such actions aren't justified'
The langur is now safe and recovering at Bokaro Zoo. Authorities have called out the attack on the animal as illegal and are taking legal action against those involved.
"We understand people were upset about the injuries," said Divisional Forest Officer Rajnish Kumar, "but such actions aren't justified."
An investigation is underway and an FIR will be filed soon.