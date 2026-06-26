SIT finds Ayodhya temple staff tampered CCTV to steal donations

Ayodhya probe found 70L 7cr missing

Between April 27 and June 5, 2026, at least 70 separate thefts were caught on hidden cameras set up during the investigation.

While ₹70 lakh has been found so far, more than ₹7 crore is still unaccounted for.

The probe named eight accused as accused and exposed weak security checks, audit gaps over three years, and even stolen jewelry meant for the Ram Lalla idol.

The search is still on for more suspects involved in this carefully planned scam.