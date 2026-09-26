SIT formed after viral Kishanganj assault at Tulsiya Halt
India
A disturbing video from Kishanganj, Bihar, showing a group of men assaulting a girl and her friend near Tulsiya Halt Railway Station has gone viral on social media.
In the clip, the attackers question why a Muslim girl was with a Hindu boy.
Police received the video late at night on September 24, 2026, leading them to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Police name 5 suspects, Shahzad arrested
Police have named five suspects: Afsar, Zubair Khan, Mizan, Kamil, and Shahzad, with only Shahzad arrested so far, while others remain on the run.
Before police got involved, local village leaders had tried to settle things themselves.
The incident has also fueled criticism from RJD leaders, who say the Bihar government is not doing enough to stop rising harassment cases in the state.