Six Jammu and Kashmir men die in Kuwait highway crash
India
Six young men from Jammu and Kashmir tragically died in a road accident on April 9, 2026 while working in Kuwait.
Their vehicle crashed on a busy highway near Saad Al Abdullah, leading to a fire.
The victims, Fareed Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Khaliq, Mukhtar Ahmed, Mumtaz Rashid, and Tasweer Hussain were all from Poonch and Rajouri districts.
Families seek repatriation for last rites
These men had moved to Kuwait hoping for better job opportunities and were supporting their families back home.
After the accident, their families have asked the government to bring them back to India quickly so last rites can be performed in Jammu and Kashmir.
The JK Students Association has urged officials to step in and help with the process.