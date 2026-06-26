Six killed as milk pickup falls into Shimla district gorge

Authorities identify victims, investigation underway

The people who lost their lives have been identified as Ashok Jain (the driver), Abhishek Sani, Layak Ram, Nitin, and Asha Kumari and her son Yugal from Kullu district.

Authorities confirmed their names.

An investigation is underway to find out what led to this crash, a tough reminder of how careful we need to be on hilly roads.