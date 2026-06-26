Six killed as milk pickup falls into Shimla district gorge
India
A heartbreaking accident happened on Friday in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh: a pickup truck carrying milk slipped off the road and fell into a deep gorge, killing six people.
Police, local officials, and residents worked together to recover the bodies and get help on the scene quickly.
Authorities identify victims, investigation underway
The people who lost their lives have been identified as Ashok Jain (the driver), Abhishek Sani, Layak Ram, Nitin, and Asha Kumari and her son Yugal from Kullu district.
Authorities confirmed their names.
An investigation is underway to find out what led to this crash, a tough reminder of how careful we need to be on hilly roads.