Siya Goyal may have been blackmailed in Ketan Agarwal killing India Jun 26, 2026

The murder of Ketan Agarwal just got more complicated. Police now think his fiancee, Siya Goyal, might have been blackmailed into helping kill him.

The alleged blackmailer, Chetan Chaudhary, reportedly threatened to reveal their affair to Agarwal's influential family if she did not cooperate.

Both Goyal and Chaudhary are in custody and have admitted being involved, but each is blaming the other for planning the crime.