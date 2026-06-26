Siya Goyal may have been blackmailed in Ketan Agarwal killing
The murder of Ketan Agarwal just got more complicated. Police now think his fiancee, Siya Goyal, might have been blackmailed into helping kill him.
The alleged blackmailer, Chetan Chaudhary, reportedly threatened to reveal their affair to Agarwal's influential family if she did not cooperate.
Both Goyal and Chaudhary are in custody and have admitted being involved, but each is blaming the other for planning the crime.
Investigators probe Chaudhary recordings, Goyal payments
Investigators say Chaudhary used private recordings and a previous failed murder attempt to pressure Goyal.
They are also checking her bank records for any odd payments that could link back to him, possibly covering surveillance or travel costs.
What started as an elopement plan between Goyal and Chaudhary apparently turned into a murder plot, possibly because of Agarwal's family wealth.
The case was first thought to be an accident but suspicions grew after inconsistencies in Goyal's story came up.